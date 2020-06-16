Catholic World News

Indian bishop seeks approval to enter life of prayer as a hermit

June 16, 2020

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Jacob Muricken, an Eastern Catholic Syro-Malabar prelate, is 57 and was appointed Auxiliary Bishop of Palai in 2012.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

