Catholic World News

Leading Australian prelate weighs in on leaked Church governance report

June 16, 2020

» Continue to this story on Australian Catholic Bishops' Conference

CWN Editor's Note: A leaked report suggesting major changes in Church government is “an interim version” that bishops have not had time to read and reflect upon, Archbishop Mark Coleridge, president of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference, said in a statement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!