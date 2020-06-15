Catholic World News

Accused bishop resumes work at Vatican financial office

June 15, 2020

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta, who faces criminal charges for sexual abuse in his native Argentina, has resumed work at APSA, the Vatican office that handles investments and purchases. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni confirmed that the bishop is at work “while naturally remaining available to Argentine judicial authorities.” Bishop Zanchetta was appointed to his post at APSA—a post that previously did not exist—by Pope Francis in 2017, after he resigned from Oran diocese, citing health problems.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!