Composer David Haas faces multiple abuse complaints

June 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: David Haas, the musician and composer whose hymns have been featured in the “Gather” hymnal used in many Catholic parishes, faces multiple charges of sexual abuse. GIA Publications, which has published much of his work, has announced that it is suspending their relationship.

