Jerusalem Patriarchate selling property to address budget deficit

June 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Latin-rite Patriarchate of Jerusalem is selling real-estate property in Nazareth, to help ease a severe budget crunch. The Patriarchate acknowledged a “huge budget deficit of about 100 million US dollars.” That deficit is due primarily to the expenses involved in launching the new American University in Jordan.

