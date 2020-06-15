Catholic World News

Russian court rules against return to church to Catholic faithful

June 15, 2020

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The Church of St. Alexander in Kirov, the largest city in Kirov Oblast (map), was seized in 1933 under the Stalin regime.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!