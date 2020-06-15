Catholic World News

UK man dies after court approved his starvation while in coma after surgery

June 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A court permitted the euthanasia of a 34-year-old man with a severe but treatable bowel problem; the man had said he would rather be dead than alive.

