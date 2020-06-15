Catholic World News

God gave us the Bible and the book of creation, NIH director says

June 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Geneticist Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health since 2009, is author of “The Language of God: A Scientist Presents Evidence for Belief” and winner of the 2020 Templeton Prize.

