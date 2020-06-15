Catholic World News

‘Stretch forth your hand to the poor,’ papal message urges

June 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has released Pope Francis’s message for the fourth World Day of the Poor, which will take place the Sunday before the feast of Christ the King (background). The message was dated June 13, the memorial of St. Anthony of Padua (patron saint of the poor), and on that day, the president of the Pontifical Council for Promoting New Evangelization discussed the message at a press conference (video).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

