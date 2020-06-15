Catholic World News

The Mass heals our memory, Pope preaches at Corpus Christi Mass

June 15, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “The Mass is the treasure that should be foremost both in the Church and in our lives,” Pope Francis preached on June 14 at the conclusion of his homily at Mass, celebrated in St. Peter’s Basilica (video, booklet). “And let us also rediscover Eucharistic adoration, which continues the work of the Mass within us. This will do us much good, for it heals us within. Especially now, when our need is so great.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!