Catholic World News

Federal court upholds Nevada CO19 restrictions on worship services

June 15, 2020

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: A Protestant community, Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley, filed suit against Gov. Steve Sisolak for limiting worship services to 50 people. A district court ruled, “Given that there are some secular activities comparable to in-person church services that are subject to more lenient restrictions, and yet other activities arguably comparable to in-person church services that are subject to more stringent restrictions, the Court cannot find that the Emergency Directive is an implicit or explicit attempt to specifically target places of worship.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!