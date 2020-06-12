Catholic World News

China among worst offenders of religious freedom, US State Dept. says

June 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The US State Department has cited China as one of the world’s most flagrant violators of religious freedom. The State Department report points to the mass detention of Muslim Uighurs, among other offenses. The report also cites Nigeria, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, and India.

