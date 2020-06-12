Catholic World News

NLRB reduces its jurisdiction over religious colleges

June 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We now hold that the Board does not have jurisdiction over matters concerning teachers or faculty at bona fide religious educational institutions,” the National Labor Relations Board ruled on June 10. “The Board will leave the determination of what constitutes religious activity versus secular activity precisely where it has always belonged: with the religiously affiliated institutions themselves, as well as their affiliated churches and, where applicable, the relevant religious community.”

