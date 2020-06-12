Catholic World News
Vatican to collaborate with new video-streaming platform
June 12, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: The platform, VatiVision, “aims to be ‘Catholic Netflix,’” the Crux news agency reported.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
