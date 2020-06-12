Catholic World News

In Bosnia-Herzegovina, Catholic wounds need healing as radical Islam is on the rise

June 12, 2020

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: Bosnia and Herzegovina, a Balkan nation of 3.8 million (map), is 48% Muslim, 37% Orthodox, and 12% Catholic. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey to Sarajevo, the nation’s capital, in 2015.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!