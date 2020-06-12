Catholic World News

Catholics grapple with racism and witness amid volatile demonstrations

June 12, 2020

Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: In Minneapolis, parishes have been “mobilizing to keep people fed since grocery stores have been burned down and public transportation is suspended,” according to the report.

