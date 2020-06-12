Catholic World News

Bishops in Middle East, Nigeria applaud Trump’s religious liberty executive order

June 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Religious freedom, America’s first freedom, is a moral and national security imperative,” the executive order begins. “Religious freedom for all people worldwide is a foreign policy priority of the United States, and the United States will respect and vigorously promote this freedom.”

