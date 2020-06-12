Catholic World News

Vatican office examines Catholic assistance to migrants during pandemic

June 12, 2020

» Continue to this story on Migrants & Refugees Office (Google doc)

CWN Editor's Note: “In the poorer corners of the globe — in refugee camps, slums and Indigenous communities — the Church is emerging as a critical line of defense against COVID-19,” the report begins.

