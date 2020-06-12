Catholic World News

In Colombia, government has abandoned region to violence, bishop charges

June 12, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Juan Carlos Barreto Barreto of Quibdó lamented “the growth of the historical virus of violence, abandonment of the state, and corruption” in Chocó Department (map).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

