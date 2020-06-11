Catholic World News
Dozens of Nigerian Christians killed in terror attack
June 11, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: Islamic militants killed at least 80 people in a Christian village in northern Nigeria on June 9.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
