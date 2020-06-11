Catholic World News

Christian unity concerns all the faithful, Vatican official says

June 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Brian Farrell, LC, secretary of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity since 2002, recalled the 60th anniversary of the dicastery’s foundation by Pope St. John XXIII.

