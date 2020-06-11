Catholic World News

Cardinal Turkson encourages pastors to minister to victims of CO19 stigma

June 11, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development made his remarks at a briefing devoted to “Preparing the future through the local Churches during the Covid-19 pandemic” (video).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!