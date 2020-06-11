Catholic World News

EU and African bishops call for a just, people-centered intercontinental partnership

June 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) and the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) published an 11-page statement ahead of the 6th EU-Africa Summit.

