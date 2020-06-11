Catholic World News

We are all responsible for the scourge of child labor, Pope says

June 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Given the current health crisis in various countries, many children are forced into jobs that are inappropriate for their age, so as to help their own families who are in conditions of extreme poverty,” Pope Francis said on June 10. “Many cases are forms of slavery and confinement, resulting in physical and psychological suffering. We are all responsible for this.”

