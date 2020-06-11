Catholic World News

Washington court upholds ban on child sex offender attending church services

June 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The offender is forbidden to go “where children’s activities regularly occur or are occurring. This includes, but is not limited to: parks used for youth activities, schools, daycare facilities, playgrounds, wading pools, swimming pools being used for youth activities, play areas (indoor or outdoor), sports fields being used for youth sports, arcades, church services, restaurants...”

