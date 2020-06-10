Catholic World News

Sen. McConnell decries double standard that restricts churches

June 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Senator Mitch McConnell, the majority leader in the US Senate, has criticized the double standard that restricts church gatherings—including in the nation’s capital—while allowing street protests. “It is the inconsistency from leaders that has been baffling,” he said.

