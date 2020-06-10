Catholic World News

Vatican blocks plan for massive downsizing of German diocese

June 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has refused to approve plans for a severe contraction of the Diocese of Trier, Germany. Citing the shortage of priests and the decline in the number of parishioners, Bishop Stephan Ackermann had proposed to consolidate the existing 887 parishes into just 35 large communities, each led by a priest working with two lay ministers. The Vatican said that the plan conflicted with canon law.

