Italian bishops question law to punish ‘homophobia’

June 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Italian bishops have voiced opposition to a proposal that would outlaw “homotransphobic crimes.” The bishops’ conference observed: “Rather than punishing discrimination, it would end up striking at the expression of a legitimate opinion.”

