Catholic World News

UK bishops urge changes to government’s immigration bill

June 10, 2020

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: “The UK remains the only European country without a time limit on detention,” according to a statement of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Scotland and the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales. “This has devastating consequences for the wellbeing of vulnerable individuals who find themselves detained including some victims of torture, survivors of trafficking and people fleeing religious persecution in their home countries. It also has a significant impact on families who are separated with no indication of when they might be reunited.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!