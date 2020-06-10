Catholic World News
Nicaraguan prelate appeals for voluntary quarantine
June 10, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: Daniel Ortega, the autocratic leftist ruler, has resisted calls to enact restrictions as the pandemic spreads.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
