Anarchists vandalize Mexican cathedral

June 10, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Catolin.com published photographs of the damage to Xalapa Cathedral in its report (Spanish). Xalapa is the capital of the state of Veracruz (map).

