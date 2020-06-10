Catholic World News
Botswana bishop pays tribute to his friend, George Floyd
June 10, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Frank Nubuasah of Gaborone (Botswana) and George Floyd became friends in the 1990s.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
