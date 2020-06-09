Catholic World News

Vatican negotiator says China deal should be renewed for 1-2 years

June 09, 2020

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s top negotiator in talks that produced a secret 2018 agreement with China says that the deal should be renewed “for one or two years” when it expires in September. Archbishop Claudio Maria Celli told an Italian television interviewer that despite severe restrictions on religious liberty in China, “we want to move forward” in relations with Beijing.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!