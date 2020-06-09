Catholic World News
Bishops, religious join Washington ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests
June 09, 2020
» Continue to this story on CNS
CWN Editor's Note: Auxiliary Bishops Roy Campbell and Mario Dorsonville of Washington attended a recent peaceful protest, according to the report.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
