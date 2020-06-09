Bishops, religious join Washington ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests

Catholic World News

June 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Auxiliary Bishops Roy Campbell and Mario Dorsonville of Washington attended a recent peaceful protest, according to the report.

