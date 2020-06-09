Catholic World News

As Quebec nuns die of CO19, government offers financial help

June 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Under the new arrangement, attendants who work in the communities’ infirmaries will receive a bonus of $4 per hour worked,” according to the report. “Nurses and nursing assistants will receive a premium of 8% per hour worked. The other categories of personnel, excluding managers, will receive a bonus of 4% per hour worked.”

