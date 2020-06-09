Catholic World News

Court allows slow-motion euthanasia in the UK

June 09, 2020

» Continue to this story on National Right to Life News

CWN Editor's Note: “In the United Kingdom, a 34-year-old unnamed patient (MSP) with a severe but treatable bowel problem is going to be kept in an artificial coma and denied sustenance until he dehydrates to death,” according to the report. MSP has a history of severe depression, and his parents “are convinced, given his advance directive and many conversations, that he would now rather be dead than alive.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!