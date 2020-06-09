Catholic World News

Amid destruction near Minneapolis parish, business owners keep the faith

June 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “It was a rampage; there were fires everywhere,” said Dominican Father Joseph Gillespie of St. Albert the Great Church. “You just didn’t know what group would be coming out on the street next, throwing a rock or Molotov cocktail into your building.”

