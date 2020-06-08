Catholic World News

English cardinal welcomes government permission to open churches for prayer

June 08, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster has welcomed the government’s decision to allow churches to open—for private prayer, not for Mass—on June 15. The cardinal thanked Prime Minister Boris Johnson for “a first, measured step in restoring the more normal practice of our faith.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!