Filipino Church leaders worried by new anti-terror law

June 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A new law against terrorism champions by President Rodrigo Duterte, has prompted concern from Church leaders. Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo, a spokesman for the bishops’ conference, said the bill is “a glaring attempt to silence critics and destroy any disagreement against the government.” He said that law threatens fundamental freedoms, including freedom of expressiona nd fressom to organize.

