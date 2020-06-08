Catholic World News

Catholic Action calls for 1 minute of prayer for peace with Pope

June 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The initiative takes place on June 8, six years after the Israeli, Palestinian presidents joined Pope Francis at the Vatican in prayers for peace.

