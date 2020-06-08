Archbishop Gregory, US bishops’ official, EWTN host discuss racism
June 08, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Wilton Gregory (Washington), Georgetown Professor Marcia Chatelain (history and African American studies), Ralph McCloud (director, Catholic Campaign for Human Development), and Gloria Purvis (EWTN, Morning Glory) took part in the virtual panel discussion. Cardinal Peter Turkson, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, made a surprise appearance.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Jun. 08, 2020 10:25 AM ET USA
St. Paul's guidance is: "Be angry, and sin not. Let not the sun go down upon your anger." How many have been guided by this dictum in the milieu of the last 10 years? How many are guided by it today? False social constructs, such as divisions based on melanin shade, do not justify license to sin.