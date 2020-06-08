Catholic World News

Archbishop Gregory, US bishops’ official, EWTN host discuss racism

June 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Wilton Gregory (Washington), Georgetown Professor Marcia Chatelain (history and African American studies), Ralph McCloud (director, Catholic Campaign for Human Development), and Gloria Purvis (EWTN, Morning Glory) took part in the virtual panel discussion. Cardinal Peter Turkson, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, made a surprise appearance.

