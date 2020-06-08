Catholic World News

Federal appellate court agrees with district judge in striking down KY abortion law

June 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The law, House Bill 454, prohibited “an abortion on a pregnant woman that will result in the bodily dismemberment, crushing, or human vivisection of the unborn child when the probable post-fertilization age of the unborn child is 11 weeks or greater, except in the case of a medical emergency.”

