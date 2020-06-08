Catholic World News

Federal court upholds NY law barring retaliation against employees over abortion, contraception

June 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Three organizations— CompassCare (a pro-life pregnancy center), the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates , and First Bible Baptist Church (Hilton, N.Y.)—had challenged the law. Judge Thomas J. McAvoy ruled that “there was a neutral, secular purpose” for the law: “protecting New Yorkers’ right to make their own decisions about reproduction, including whether to have a child and whether to use birth control.”

