‘Gratuitousness, meaning, and beauty’: Pope addresses students, teachers via video

June 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: World Environment Day (June 5) was the occasion of the Pontiff’s message (Spanish-language video), which concluded a virtual meeting organized by Scholas Occurrentes. Founded by the future Pope Francis in 2001, the organization, now a pontifical educational foundation, seeks to “educate young people in the commitment for the common good” and to “implement the culture of the meeting for peace through education.”

