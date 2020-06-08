Catholic World News

Prelate urges passage of legislation to protect Dreamers and TPS holders

June 08, 2020

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: ‘DREAM’ is a reference to the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors Act, first introduced in Congress in 2001; TPS (temporary protected status) allows migrants from some countries to live and work in the US.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!