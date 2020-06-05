Catholic World News

New York: archdiocesan spokesman protests unequal treatment

June 05, 2020

» Continue to this story on New York archdiocese

CWN Editor's Note: New York’s Mayor Bill de Blasio said that demonstrations would be allowed, despite emergency lockdown regulations, but those regulations would still apply to religious services. A spokesman for the New York archdiocese observed: “Amidst it all, we have once again been given proof that religious liberty is a second-class right.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!