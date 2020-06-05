Catholic World News

Hong Kong: thousands defy order to mark Tiananmen anniversary

June 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Thousands of demonstrators gathered in defiance of a government ban in Hong Kong to observe the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre. The protest against Chinese repression comes during a period of heightened tension in Hong Kong, after China moved to curb the autonomy of the province. The AsiaNews service provides video footage of the demonstrations.

