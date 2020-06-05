Catholic World News

Chinese churches must preach patriotism to reopen

June 05, 2020

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Chinese Catholic priests have been informed by government officials that if they wish to reopen their churches after the CO19 lockdown, they must agree to “preach on patriotism.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!