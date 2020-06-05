Catholic World News

Pennsylvania becomes 3rd state to ban marriage under 18

June 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Since 2014, more than 2,300 people between the ages of 15 and 17 were married in Pennsylvania. In a 1996 article, canon lawyer Edward Peters examined the history of the minimum canonical age for sacramental marriage.

