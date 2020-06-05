Catholic World News

Following lawsuit threat, Delaware lifts controversial rules for reopening churches

June 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Special services, such as baptisms, initiations, weddings, and funerals are permitted, but pose significant health threats if strict social distancing, hygiene and other measures are not taken to decrease the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” according to the updated guidance.

